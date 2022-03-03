QUINCY — About $525,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the state will go toward a new YWCA Quincy program focused on providing assistance to individuals and families facing homelessness.
The funding will be awarded over the next three years to support the program, which is called the Gap Project. Funds raised from the Quincy Medical Group’s Bridge the Gap to Health race in May also will support the organization’s efforts to combat homelessness.
YWCA Quincy Executive Director Maria Rench said there are a lot of assistance programs for the homeless in Quincy but a lot of stipulations and qualifying factors are attached to these programs. In the case of the YWCA’s Permanent Supporting Housing Program, participants must have a disabling condition and must be fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence.
But because the Gap Project targets those on the verge of becoming homeless, applicants will not be required to have a disabling condition.
“Right now, we serve homeless families and these kids and families are coming from a place that’s the worst time of their lives,” Rench said. “And we want to help people before they get that far.”
Although the funding is only for three years, Rench said she hopes this is a program that can continue forever. The funding may also allow the organization to double its capacity and provide an opportunity to add to and restructure the organization’s staff, Rench added.
In addition to housing opportunities, participants also will receive case management, food and utility assistance, counseling and financial literacy education.
Rench said one of the biggest struggles going forward will be to find available rental units for the homeless population.
Rench added that she hopes Quincy’s Small Rental Rehabilitation Program will entice landlords to repair structures and offer more options to the YWCA programming.
Her hope is to rent a minimum of ten more units by the end of the year.
