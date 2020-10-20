QUINCY — Two downtown Quincy murals were recommended by the Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday.
The first would offer a contemporary design to a decades-old mural for Bob’s Be-bop Records on the western wall of 700 Maine St.
Building owner Jack Freiburg said by working with Ray Harvey Art, which has done over 300 murals across the country, the mural will be the most “professionally done” work in the downtown area.
The second would be a mosaic on the southern wall of the parking lot at 636 Hampshire St.
The city does not have specific zoning requirements for murals so they undergo the same Zoning Board of Appeals process that signs do. The murals are expected to come before the Quincy City Council on Monday.