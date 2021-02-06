QUINCY — A series of zoning changes and a special-use request that would allow a 73,000-square-foot expansion to Quincy Farm and Home Supply, 4625 Broadway, to move forward are up for City Council consideration.
Last week, the Quincy Plan Commission reviewed a request to establish a consistent zoning classification across four lots owned by Quincy Farm and Home Supply. A special-use permit for planned development was also considered to develop a stormwater detention area.
The detention area is necessary because of a significant increase in impervious surface from the expansion, which includes 19,000 square feet of new pavement, according to city documents.
Staff supported both steps of the expansion but heard concerns from neighboring residents about potential runoff from the new distribution center and detention area. Maps of the project were provided to residents and staff received no additional comment.
Adam Bowles, president of Quincy Farm and Home Supply, said the project has been a few years in the making.
“We bought some ground for the transitions in 2017, so we’ve been thinking about it for a few years,” Bowles said.
Once completed, Bowles said there’s a high probability some additional jobs will open up.
The plan commission recommended both requests to the City Council. Resolutions recommending the zoning and special use request were approved by the council on Monday.
Ordinances to grant the special-use permit and establish the necessary zoning will be up for first reading during Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting.