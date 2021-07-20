FLINT HILL, Mo. — A Louisiana man was injured in an early Monday morning crash in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Chevrolet Spark driven by Christopher J. Love, 19, of Louisiana, was heading north on U.S. 61, south of Route P, at 2:40 a.m. When Love failed to drive on a roadway with sufficient width, the patrol said, the vehicle traveled off the east edge of the road before striking a tree.
Love, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by St. Charles County Ambulance District to SSM Health St. Joseph Lake St. Louis with minor injuries.