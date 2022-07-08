Lovelace reaches settlement with Quincy, Adams County

QUINCY — A settlement was reached in the federal lawsuit filed by Curtis Lovelace and his family against the city of Quincy and Adams County.
Court records show that all parties announced that a settlement was announced June 30 during a settlement conference.
Terms of the settlement were not available and stipulation to dismiss is required to be filed by Aug. 1.
The case had been set for trial on Sept. 6, 2022.
Filed in May 2017, the lawsuit alleged that Lovelace was deprived of due process, was the subject of malicious prosecution and was deprived of his constitutional rights when he was tried twice on charges alleging that he killed his first wife, Cory, in 2006. The former Adams County assistant state’s attorney and Quincy School Board president Lovelace was found not guilty of first-degree murder in Cory Lovelace’s death by a Sangamon County jury on March 10, 2017. A mistrial was declared during the first trial in February 2016, after an Adams County jury was unable to reach a verdict after two days of deliberations. The lawsuit also alleges that his sons Logan, Lincoln and Larson were detained at school and illegally questioned by police without a parent present during the death investigation.
Named in the lawsuit are the city of Quincy, Quincy Police Department Detective Adam Gibson, former Police Chief Rob Copley, former Lt. Dina Dreyer, and former Sgt. John Summers. It also names Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha and former Coroner Jim Keller.
Lovelace claims that evidence was withheld and fabricated by the Quincy Police Department in the two murder trials. He specifically cited emails that were obtained by the defense through a Freedom of Information Act.
During the second trial, the two sides agreed to stipulations that Gibson and the Quincy Police Department failed to turn over communications with some pathologists and Lovelace's second wife, Erica Gomez.