QUINCY — A nearly three-year collaboration between the Mississippi Valley Hunter and Fishermen’s Association, Quincy Park District and Quincy Rotary was officially celebrated Thursday morning at Bob Bangert Park.
MVHFA President Glenn Sanders joined Rotary President Jane Frye and Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks in the dedication of a steel shade structure that now covers the outdoor learning center near the entrance to the park.
As Sanders explained, the covered area now provides a more comfortable setting for the Park District’s summer and fall nature classes.
“Sometimes we had to cancel classes because of the rain, and other days the morning classes were fine but the afternoons were a little bit hot in the sun,” Sander said. “So we worked with the Park District and Rotary to finance the shade shelter.”
Sanders also mentioned that the new structure has been nicknamed “The Boathouse,” because of the unique seating areas in the classroom.
“We designed them to look like keel boats, like the ones that used to float on the river in and around Quincy,” Sanders said.
Jack Freiburg of the Rotary Foundation said “it doesn’t matter if you’re a wildlife watcher, hunter, fisherman or just want to get away … it’s a win-win all the way around.”
“When you have a project like this,” Freiburg continued, “Rotary always looks for partners. For this one the perfect partner was MVHFA, along with the Park District.”
Freiburg believes the project improves the environment, the use of the property, and it serves the young people of Quincy.
“This all fits together perfectly, as far as we’re concerned,” said Freiburg, who was joined at the unveiling by Rotary past president Joyce Waterkotte and MVFHA members Gerald Rose and Mark Derhake.
Over the past two years the MVHFA has converted about half of the 26-acre park just west of Bonansinga Drive into wetlands, with prairie restoration, savanna development, tree planting and the installation of a water control system.
“The transformation of this area has been nothing short of outstanding,” Frericks said.
