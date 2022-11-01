Madigan, McClain enter not guilty pleas

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is pictured in 2019 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. 

 Capitol News Illinois file photo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his longtime political ally Michael McClain entered not guilty pleas Tuesday to bribery and corruption charges involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison and telecommunications company AT&T Illinois.

Both were charged previously in the ComEd scandal, but federal prosecutors last month added new charges involving AT&T after that company entered a deferred prosecution agreement and agreed to pay a $23 million fine.

