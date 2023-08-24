Madigan's longtime chief of staff convicted of perjury, obstruction charges

Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff for longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, exits the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago on Monday, Aug. 7. He was found guilty of perjury and obstruction of justice charges on Aug. 24. 

 Capitol News Illinois Photo/Andrew Adams

CHICAGO, Ill. — A federal jury has convicted the once-top aide to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, finding Tim Mapes guilty on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for lying to a grand jury investigating Madigan and his inner circle.

The jury of six men and six women reached its verdict in a little more than five hours. Mapes, who spent more than 25 years as Madigan’s chief of staff, sat stone-faced between his attorneys at the defense table while Judge John Kness read the verdict Thursday afternoon. The obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. His sentencing date was set for Jan. 10, 2024.

