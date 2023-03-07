Springfield — Illinois averages 53 tornadoes per year, which means you should be prepared for severe weather. March is Severe Weather Preparedness Month and a good time to plan ahead.
“From heavy snowfall to dangerous winds, everyone in Illinois should be prepared for adverse conditions,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Last week, Illinois saw multiple tornadoes throughout the state, followed by unseasonably-warm temperatures, and now we’re getting ready for snow and potential flooding.”
