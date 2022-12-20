QUINCY — The trial of the teen charged in the February death of his grandfather has been set for March next year.
Hayden Schmidt appeared Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where his case was placed on the docket.
His attorney, Chief Deputy Public Defender Chris Pratt, said negotiations with the state's attorney's office are ongoing but asked that it be placed on a docket.
Schmidt faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of robbery and one count of residential burglary in the Feb. 17 death of Robert Schmidt in his home at 3219 Gross Gables.
Facing identical charges in the case is 28-year-old Devere Gholston.
Gholston is charged as an accomplice to Hayden Schmidt.
Hayden Schmidt reportedly struck his grandfather in the head with a firearm, leading to his death. He was arrested after reportedly entering his grandfather's home to steal firearms.
Schmidt is being held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $10 million bond.
His case was removed from the January jury trial docket Monday after he hired a new attorney.
Gholston continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $10 million bond.
