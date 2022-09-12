Mayor casts tie-breaking vote in favor of recycling ordinance

QUINCY — Mayor Mike Troup cast the tie-breaking vote Monday night to shift the city's recycling efforts toward free public collection sites and away from a $5 monthly fee for curbside pickup.
The City Council split 7-7, with Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Eric Entrup, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Mike Rein, R-5; John Mast, R-5; Richie Reis, D-6; and Jack Holtschlag, D-7, voting in favor
Dissenting were Aldermen Dave Bauer, D-2; Kelly Mays, R-3; Parker Freiburg, R-3; Mike Farha, R-4; Tony Sassen, R-4; Patty Maples, D-6; and Ben Uzelac, D-7.
"I knew it was going to be a close vote," Troup said afterward, "just from the public comments at last week's (council) meeting, and at the forum (last Wednesday). I know several of the aldermen had questions. (Director of Administrative Services) Jeff Mays and (City Engineer) Jeffrey Conte have done a good job walking through all the issues, and trying to address the questions.
"It was not clear (prior to the meeting) how the vote was going to come down, but I knew it would be close."
Prior to the vote both Mays and Conte reiterated the city's concern for the rise in costs to maintain a fleet of three trucks versus a drop in the number of households participating in the program, as well as a shrinking volume of recyclables collected — 50% less than 10 years ago.
"That's a shadow of what it once was," Mays said.
"I believe this (free collection sites) is a way to jump-start and get (recycling) back in the psyche of this community," Mays said. "I believe it is a step in the right direction."
The proposed collection sites, which have yet to be specifically identified, are in the general locations of North 12th Street, South 12th Street, and Broadway, west of 36th. Drop-off times would be sunrise to sunset, seven days a week, for mixed paper and cardboard, plastic, aluminum and tin, and glass.
"We're giving everybody in the city of Quincy the opportunity to go drop off their recycling. I truly believe a lot of people who don't recycle now (because of the $5 monthly fee) will recycle," Bergman said. "The proof will be in the pudding, and at the end of the day we'll have numbers to base our decision on.
"As far as the financial side of this, we are offering everyone in the city an opportunity as opposed to having to opt-in for $5 a month. (The drop-off sites) is an inconvenience for some people, and I apologize for that."
Troup mentioned that a private hauler likely would step forward to offer curbside recycling for a yet to be determined monthly fee.
Conte said the tentative start date for the new program is March 1, 2023.
