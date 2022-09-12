Mayor casts tie-breaking vote in favor of recycling ordinance

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup voices his tie-breaking vote Monday night to adopt an ordinance that eliminates the city's curbside recycling program and its $5 monthly fee in favor of three, free public drop-off sites. The tentative start date for the collection sites is March 1, 2023.

 Photo via City of Quincy video feed

QUINCY — Mayor Mike Troup cast the tie-breaking vote Monday night to shift the city's recycling efforts toward free public collection sites and away from a $5 monthly fee for curbside pickup.

The City Council split 7-7, with Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Eric Entrup, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Mike Rein, R-5; John Mast, R-5; Richie Reis, D-6; and Jack Holtschlag, D-7, voting in favor

