Quincy Regional Airport

A lone passenger waits on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in the lobby of Quincy Regional Airport. 

 H-W Photo/Katelyn Metzger

QUINCY — The appointment of a new airport director at Baldwin Field will be officially announced at Monday night's City Council meeting.

Charles "Chuck" Miller has "has decades of experience in aviation in airport and airfield management positions as well as project management positions," according to Carrie Potter, the city's human resources director.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.