QUINCY — The appointment of a new airport director at Baldwin Field will be officially announced at Monday night's City Council meeting.
Charles "Chuck" Miller has "has decades of experience in aviation in airport and airfield management positions as well as project management positions," according to Carrie Potter, the city's human resources director.
Potter said in an email Monday that Miller — a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives — was one of 26 applicants for the position previously held for three-plus years by Sandy Shore.
Shore submitted her resignation in February in order to continue her career in the St. Louis area. Gabe Hanifan, the interim airport director, did not apply for the director's position.
In a letter to Quincy Mayor Mike Troup upon submitting her resignation, Shore said she was "proud of the progress that has been made at the Quincy Regional Airport, including the upcoming airfield improvements, hangar, expansions and ongoing economic impact the airport provides.”
At that time Troup said, "This is a critical position ... we need another professional within the airport management arena so we’re going to do a wide search to try and find the most qualified candidate to come to Quincy.”
