McClain, three others convicted of conspiracy in ‘ComEd Four’ trial

CHICAGO (Tribune News Service) — A federal jury on Tuesday convicted the “ComEd Four” defendants of the lead charge alleging they conspired to bribe Illinois' Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan to win his support for the utility’s legislative agenda in Springfield.

Found guilty of bribery conspiracy were former ComEd contract lobbyist Michael McClain, a longtime Madigan confidant from Quincy; former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore; ex-ComEd executive John Hooker; and Jay Doherty, who worked as a lobbyist for ComEd for 30 years and served as president of the City Club of Chicago civic forum.

