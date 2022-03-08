Memorial Bridge to close for several months starting next week to finish improvements

QUINCY — The Memorial Bridge will close for several months starting next week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that it would close the bridge Monday for improvements that started last year.
Two-way traffic will be maintained on the Bayview Bridge during construction with a maximum width of 14 feet allowed during the closure.
The Memorial Bridge closed for eight months last year as part of the $7.25 million project to improve the road surface, paint and repair structural steel.
Last November, IDOT said that additional work remained for 2022, but reopened the bridge to avoid having two-way traffic on the Bayview Bridge during winter months. This created many complaints from motorists who said driving across it was like hitting multiple speedbumps.
Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra times for trips that include the bridge.
IDOT said work should last through July 30.
