Memorial Bridge to reopen Tuesday

QUINCY — The Memorial Bridge in Quincy will reopen to traffic Tuesday after being closed for seven months for repairs and deck resurfacing.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said normal traffic patterns will return to both the Memorial Bridge and Bayview Bridge, which was handling eastbound traffic during the work, though lanes may remain closed to remove traffic control devices. All lanes should be open by the end of the week.
The $7.25 million project consisted of resurfacing the bridge deck, joint replacements and repairs, painting, structural steel repairs and lighting replacement. Remaining work will be completed next spring.
