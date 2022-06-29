QUINCY — The Mendon man accused of striking a school board member last year has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.
Court records show Alex S. Felde pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Felde was sentenced to 12 months conditional discharge and 30 hours of community service.
Felde, 31, had faced two counts of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, following the Sept 1 incident at a Unity School Board meeting.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to Unity High School that night on a a report that a man, identified as Felde, was removed after being involved in a physical altercation at the school. Deputies were told Felde was previously present at board meetings and had been causing a disruption.
School officials attempted to escort Felde out of the meeting when Felde reportedly struck one of the officials and left the school. He was arrested later at his home.