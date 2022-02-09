QUINCY — The Mendon man accused of striking an official at a school board meeting in September has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Court records show Alex S. Felde's case was placed on the June jury trial docket during his arraignment Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Felde, 30, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery following the Sept. 1 incident at a Unity School Board meeting.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to Unity High School that evening on a report that a man, identified as Felde, was removed after being involved in a physical altercation at the school. Deputies were told Felde was previously present at board meetings and had been causing a disruption.
School officials attempted to escort Felde out of the meeting when Felde reportedly struck one of the officials and left the school. He was arrested later at his home.
Feld is set to return to court May 18 for a status hearing.
He remains free on bond after posting $750.