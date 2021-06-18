MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Michigan man was injured Thursday night when he was ejected from a golf cart south of Monroe City.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2021 Advanced EV golf cart driven by John C. Towle, 34, of Grimes, Iowa, was heading west on Mark Twain Landing Lane, 8 miles south of Monroe City, at 11 p.m. As the vehicle was turning left, the patrol said the passenger, Michael M. Towle, 33, of Lake Orion, Michigan, was ejected.
Michael Towle was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.