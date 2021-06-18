Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.