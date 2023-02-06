Save America rally

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller speaks to the crowd Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Adams County Fairgrounds. 

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, says she will not attend the State of the Union for the second straight year.

Miller released a statement Monday saying she wouldn't attend President Joe Biden's speech Tuesday as a "protest of Joe Biden's record of lying to the American people."

