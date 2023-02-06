WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, says she will not attend the State of the Union for the second straight year.
Miller released a statement Monday saying she wouldn't attend President Joe Biden's speech Tuesday as a "protest of Joe Biden's record of lying to the American people."
"Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union Address, which celebrated a secure border, support for our military, and American energy independence," Miller said. "Joe Biden’s presidency has been filled with lie after lie, especially lies about the border being secure, inflation being temporary, and the DOJ targeting parents for attending school board meetings.
"I will not be attending Biden’s State of the Union to listen to him lie about the damage he has caused to our country while the left-wing media and members of Congress applaud his lies."
In 2022, Miller attended a campaign event in Quincy instead of the State of the Union.
