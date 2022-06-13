MARION, Ill. — Miss Quincy 2022 Juliana Fray received fourth runner-up at the Miss Illinois competition on Saturday.
In doing so, she earned a $1,200 scholarship that will be put towards graduate school.
The Miss Quincy Scholarship Program wrote in a Facebook message that the group was over the moon about Fray's accomplishment and it was evident on stage that she was an intelligent and well-spoken young woman.
The program also thanked Ashley's Dance Company for helping with the talent portion of the competition and credited Nutrition HQ and LA Formals and Bridal for their support.
But Fray wasn't the only one who earned accolades last weekend.
Alli Peterson, Miss Quincy's Outstanding Teen of 2022, was fifth runner-up in Miss Illinois' Outstanding Teen 2022. She also received awards for people’s choice, most photogenic and evening gown/on-stage question.
Peterson will receive $500 in scholarships.
"I cannot express my thanks for everything that everyone has done for me this week and in the past," Peterson wrote on Facebook.
