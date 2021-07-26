ATLAS, Ill. — The body of a missing Hull man was found Sunday night in a creek bed south of Atlas on Ill. 96.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said Ronald Abney, 82, was found at 5:03 p.m.
The department said it appears the vehicle Abney was operating left the road sometime Friday afternoon where it crashed into the creek bed.
Abney was reported missing on Friday night when he didn’t return home. Abney’s family along with first responders, neighbors and members of the Pike County community searched areas where Abney was thought to have been, including air searches.
Video surveillance of Abney’s vehicle near Hardin and again in Pleasant Hill on Friday afternoon assisted in narrowing the search area.
The Illinois State Police District 20 said preliminary investigation found a 2004 Honda Accord driven by Abney was heading north on Ill. 96 at Two Mile Creek near 166th Ave when it ran off the road to the left, proceeding parallel to and just behind a guardrail before driving down an embankment into Two Mile Creek and striking an embankment.
Abney was pronounced dead on scene by the Pike County coroner, ISP said.