HANNIBAL, Mo. — On the second stop in America's Hometown, the river cruise ship Viking Mississippi extended an invitation to show the amenities and accommodations of the new vessel.
Complete earlier this year, the Viking Mississippi made her maiden voyage earlier this month, heading south from St. Paul, Minn. to St. Louis, Mo. on a test run for the company's "America's Heartland" package. On Sunday, the cruise ship stopped again in Hannibal on the second voyage, the return leg from St. Louis to St. Paul, covering eight days on the Mississippi River.
Founded in 1997, Viking has been running river cruises throughout Europe since that time, using Nordic-style longboats with capacities around 190 guests. In 2015, the Switzerland-based company started offering ocean cruises with their Viking Star ship, with a capacity of more than 900 guests. The line also offers expedition ships, taking passengers on tours of the Great Lakes area in the summer months in the Northern hemisphere, and exploring around Antarctica in the summer months of the Southern hemisphere.
The Viking Mississippi falls between the European river ships and the ocean-going craft. The 450-foot-long vessel, with a guest capacity of 386 people filling 193 suites and staterooms of various sizes, is a brand-new vessel designed specifically for Viking's first foray into the United States cruise market. The ship boasts no interior quarters for guests, with all the spaces spread between the second and top, fifth, level to give scenic views to all cruisers.
Amanda Hollinger, representing Viking on the tour through the ship Sunday, said the company has an ethos of trying to keep things as simple as possible throughout their ships. The main common area on the Viking Mississippi is called the Living Room, with the primary dining space simply called the Restaurant.
The front of the ships feature the Bow outdoor lounge space, while inside, the Explorers' Lounge spans the first and second decks, with a bar available on the first level. The top deck of the ship is home to the second dining space, with Mamsen's named after Viking founder Torstein Hagen's mother, featuring traditional Scandinavian faire as well as guest favorites. The space includes a bar and lounge area with televisions for those who wish to watch sports and events during their trip, a sushi bar, and an outdoor grill to serve up evening meals.
The stern of the ship, on the top deck, hosts a small infinity plunging pool, marketed as a great viewing location for the ship's departures from various ports. Internally, the ship features designs that blend the Norwegian heritage of the company with the local flavors found along the Mississippi. The stairwell amidship features a five-story rendering of a 1940s topographical map of the Mississippi River valley, while the stairwell at the front of the ship has a painted rendition of chapter 14 of Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."
The Viking Mississippi may not fit the idea some people have of a cruise ship. Though there is a live music space in the Living Room, it's designed for a small ensemble, not a concert performance. There are no casinos, no grand ballrooms and no all-night dance parties. Viking's Mississippi River itineraries are only open for passengers age 18 and over, and are marketed more toward older, more seasoned travelers who are seeking the destinations and stops as part cruise, with the ship itself providing luxury accommodation between stops.
Due to the popularity of the cruises being offered, Viking has already opened reservations for the 2024 river cruise season. For more information on the Viking Mississippi ship, the tours along the Mississippi that are available for booking, or any of Viking's offerings, visit viking.com.
