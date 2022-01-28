QUINCY — The 22nd installment of Quincy Medical Group’s Bridge the Gap to Health Race hopes to help address homelessness in the community.
“We’ve taken a look at gaps in services and have identified a need that we believe can be filled,” said Morgan Parker, QMG’s community relations specialist. “We are trying to bridge the gap in homelessness in our community and want to see individuals flourish and become the best version of themselves. We want to see less homelessness in our community and want to provide to those that need us a safe, affordable place to stay.”
To meet that goal, this year’s Bride the Gap event will be run in support of the YWCA’s Supportive Housing Program in Quincy. In past years, the proceeds from the run have gone to help the Quincy Catholic Charities’ MedAssist program, but Parker noted that safe, affordable housing has become a growing concern in the region over several years, even before the current world events added to the challenges.
“With the lack of safe, affordable housing, the closure of the Welcome Inn this year left individuals and families without a place to sleep at night,” she said, “and seeing our Salvation Army Emergency Shelter at full capacity most of the year, this is a problem.”
Maria Rench, executive director for YWCA Quincy, said her organization is thrilled to have been selected as the beneficiary of this year’s Bridge the Gap run.
“What an amazing event that the YWCA has been selected to be a part of,” Rench said. “This means that we can build upon our existing Supportive Housing program and offer more services to Quincy.”
Rench said the Supportive Housing Program is more than just a temporary roof for someone to sleep under or a short-term answer to a long-term problem.
“Our housing program combined with our supportive services, financial management, budget and life skills training, focus on mental health and substance abuse treatments, childcare assistance, employment and education assistance is an evidence-based model for change,” she said. “This program is a proven solution and we will continue to expand with the support of our amazing partners and community members.”
Parker said she doesn’t see the change in where the funds are allocated affecting the event itself.
“We are trying to positively impact the most vulnerable population in our community and wrap our arms around them with extra support,” she said. “The race has been a way to bring the community together for the greater good of the community. Whether it’s to focus on one’s personal health goals, to come together with friends and family for the experience, or for the cause, the race has become a community tradition. No matter the reason, the race was created to help bridge the gap of a need in our community.”
The YWCA won’t just be standing by and waiting for the results of the race. Rench said she will be sitting in on race committee meetings as well as taking part in social media and live promotions for the event.
“(We’ll also do) separate outreach initiatives to promote the event and educate the community on the need of safe housing and homelessness, as well as the YWCA program and the services offered,” she said.
This year’s event will also be the second year that Quincy Medical Group is partnering with five area food pantries to try to address the issue of food insecurity in the community.
Parker said they hope participants will bring donations to packet pick-up.
This will also be the second year in a row that the event doesn’t have it’s hallmark attraction for some runners: crossing Quincy’s two bridges over the Mississippi River. Additional work is set for the Memorial Bridge this spring.
“We have worked really hard on the routes this year knowing that it’s out of our control that the bridges are closed (to us),” Parker said. “The bridges of course are always a big draw because of the race experience.
“We want to offer a nice scenic route and are planning to use Bill Klinger trail to change things up,” she added. “Our hope is people will still join us both near and far to support a good cause.”
Registration is now open for the 22nd annual Bridge the Gap to Health Race. This year’s run will feature both an in-person option set for Saturday, May 14, as well as virtual participation, to be completed between May 14 and 16. Registration, information on the race including route maps, and information on the YWCA Supportive Housing Program can all be located at bridgethegaptohealth.com.
