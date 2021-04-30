QUINCY — Eleven-year-old Sam Bruening usually spends his days working on homeschool lessons.
On Friday, he spent part of the day on the Mississippi River, taking in the christening ceremony of the Motor Vessel Quincy and touring the towboat, the newest in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District's fleet and named for the Gem City.
"It's kind of fun," Sam said.
The christening was a first for Sam, his brothers and their grandpa Rick Bruening — as it was for most of the crowd gathered at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park — and it was something Bruening wanted the boys to see.
"This is their lesson today," Bruening said.
The ceremony, complete with breaking bottles of "champagne," celebrated the towboat which heads upstream to the Quad Cities for a couple of weeks to get outfitted before going to St. Paul, Minn., for the summer months.
"We don't get a boat named after us every day, especially a major vessel like this," said Quincyan Mike Klingner, chairman of the Upper Mississippi, Illinois and Missouri Rivers Association. "Quincy is the major community between St. Louis and the Quad Cities area. We are the largest city and one of the largest subports really in the nation when you look at the entire Tri-State area. We appreciate that honor."
Quincy will see its namesake boat again, Rock Island District Commander Col. Steven Sattinger said, as it pushes the Quad Cities heavy lift crane wherever needed for maintenance and repairs on the locks and dams.
The christening, a first for Sattinger as well, is a time-honored tradition to wish good luck and safe passage to maritime vessels and their crews. Perhaps better known for U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels, christenings also take place for the Army's sizable fleet.
"The Quincy is a welcome addition to the maintenance fleet. It is a monumental task to maintain the river infrastructure," Sattinger said.
"These are working vessels not usually accessible to the public, and they have jobs and tasks assigned to do year-round," said Bailey Anderegg, part of the Corps' Operations Division staff and one of the tour guides. "A lot of people aren't aware of a lot of work and maintenance that goes into the locks and dams and how hard these people work. It's important for us to show that."
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore thanked the Corps for naming the vessel after the community with strong ties to the river.
"Since our founding the city of Quincy has rose to prominence because of our proximity to and our use of the river. The river highlights and dictates our way of life here in Quincy from being why so many Germans immigrated here in the late 1800s to being such an important fixture in our commerce here in Quincy," Moore said. "What an honor it is the Motor Vessel Quincy will be used to protect our way of life and the way of life of so many communities up and down the Mississippi River."
Having a boat named for the community "is great. I think it's about time," said Ronald Becker, who watched the ceremony with his wife Alice. "I go back on the river a long way. I wanted to see this boat. I wanted to see it being christened."
So did Joyce and Ken Hildebrand who brought along their 15-year-old grandson Hunter.
"It's a historical event for Quincy, and I really enjoy seeing things like this," she said. "We see the barges go up and down all the time. To be able to be on one is amazing."