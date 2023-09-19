Low Mississippi River

Tugboats work in low water levels along the Mississippi River, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The Upper Mississippi River Levee Safety Act, which is being proposed in Congress, would give local levee districts from Cape Girardeau, Mo., to Guttenberg, Iowa, more flexibility to maintain their systems.

 AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

QUINCY — Federal legislation expected to be introduced this week could significantly impact levee districts along the Upper Mississippi River.

Rep. Mary Miller sponsors the Upper Mississippi River Levee Safety Act, which gives local levee districts from Cape Girardeau, Mo., to Guttenberg, Iowa, more flexibility to maintain their systems and complements the investment Congress made in navigation improvements and ecosystem restoration.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.