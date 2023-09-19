QUINCY — Federal legislation expected to be introduced this week could significantly impact levee districts along the Upper Mississippi River.
Rep. Mary Miller sponsors the Upper Mississippi River Levee Safety Act, which gives local levee districts from Cape Girardeau, Mo., to Guttenberg, Iowa, more flexibility to maintain their systems and complements the investment Congress made in navigation improvements and ecosystem restoration.
“This act is critical for levee safety for the Upper Mississippi,” said Mike Klingner, chairman of the Upper Mississippi, Illinois and Missouri Rivers Association. “This is one of the most important actions over the last 30 years since the Great Flood of 1993 to help reduce future flood damages.”
Klingner said current Army Corps of Engineers policy does not match Federal Emergency Management Agency policy on levee maintenance as flow frequency changes are updated to reflect the change in rainfall.
FEMA requires levee districts to maintain their level of protection or risk losing their accreditation, which significantly changes insurance rates and increases the risk for another flood disaster, but the corps is not allowing districts to make protection improvements.
“The reason is interpretation of the authority congress gave the corps back in the 1954 Flood Control Act. It wasn’t clear that the corps has the ability to allow the sponsor to maintain it,” Klingner said.
The new legislation “puts both FEMA and corps on the same position on the importance of maintenance and … to maintain it without going through a lot of red tape.”
The bill calls for the corps to update design probabilities used to establish design profiles for levees and floodwalls no less than every 20 years using the most recent flood frequency profiles and requires public input in the process.
“We’re very optimistic. This seems to be the best thing we’ve had for many years as far as trying to maintain and have some resiliency to the changing flood conditions,” Klingner said. “It’s not solving all our problems, but it helps reduce the risk.”
Work is underway to introduce a similar bill in the Senate, with hopes of including it in the Water Resources Development Act bill in 2024.
Changing weather conditions have altered flow frequency profiles in the Upper Mississippi, according to a fact sheet about the act provided by Miller’s office, but the region’s current level of protection has not been updated to coordinate with these changes.
But maintaining the level of protection is voluntary and at local expense.
“This bill doesn’t obligate the federal government to do anything other than give us the right to maintain it,” Klingner said. “This is something that should have happened a long time ago.”
