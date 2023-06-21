QUINCY — Long-time Herald-Whig publisher, the late Tom Oakley, has been recognized for his support of the Corn Belt Ports.
“No one has done more to support the federal recognition of the Mid-America Port Commission than Tom Oakley,” said Bob Sinkler, water resources infrastructure director with Heart of Illinois Regional Port District and Corn Belt Ports executive coordinating director.
“He had done so much for regional transportation improvements, highways and other things. This was kind of a crowning achievement. He was clearly our biggest cheerleader as we were making this happen.”
Oakley, who died in April 2022, was honored with a 2023 Corn Belt Ports Moral Infrastructure Award during the organization’s annual meeting, held Wednesday in Quincy.
The award goes to an individual from each of the four Corn Belt Port regions who fosters regional and individual development, communal well-being and democratic sustainability, which also includes economic and environmental sustainability.
The recipient also must support the concept of interagency water resources management, a process which promotes the coordinated development and management of water, land and related resources, in order to maximize the resulting economic and social welfare in an equitable manner without compromising the sustainability of vital ecosystems.
“Something he wanted to see all his life was the port here centered on Quincy and Hannibal, Mo., listed on the U.S. Principal Ports list. We were able to make that happen while he was still alive, which was very fitting,” Sinkler said.
“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of investment since the ports were federally recognized. It’s over $1.5 billion brought into the larger Corn Belt region. His legacy continues in many ways.”
Oakley, a well-known economic development and transportation advocate who chaired the Tri-State Development Summit Transportation Committee, wanted to see federal recognition of the Mid-America Port Commission, which was established in 1999 by a compact between Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. The commission was ranked for the first time in fall 2020 on the U.S. Principal Ports list.
Oakley attended and actively participated in the first Corn Belt Ports annual meeting in 2021. “He was the most engaged participant,” Sinkler said. “He didn’t have to at this age, but he sat through the whole meeting.”
Wednesday’s annual meeting brought together the membership for networking, federal updates, state departments of transportation updates and a joint tour with the Upper Mississippi, Illinois and Missouri Rivers Association of the Quincy ADM barge load out facility and the newly renovated Quincy Dock.
Other 2023 Moral Infrastructure Award winners were Dan Silverthorn, the organized labor representative to the Heart of Illinois Regional Port District Board who has served as the board’s long-time chair, and Denise Bulat, director of the bi-State Regional Commission. The Northern Grain Belt Ports award recipient will be announced at its annual meeting in LaCrosse, Wis., later this summer.
