QUINCY — Long-time Herald-Whig publisher, the late Tom Oakley, has been recognized for his support of the Corn Belt Ports.

“No one has done more to support the federal recognition of the Mid-America Port Commission than Tom Oakley,” said Bob Sinkler, water resources infrastructure director with Heart of Illinois Regional Port District and Corn Belt Ports executive coordinating director.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.