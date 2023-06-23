QUINCY — Increased funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers coupled with greater recognition of the importance of water resources projects to the nation’s economic well-being and public safety boosted interest in locks, dams, levees and river system projects.
“This is a wonderful time for water resources projects," said Amy Larson, principal of Washington, D.C.-based Larson Strategies and keynote speaker at Thursday’s annual meeting of the Upper Mississippi, Illinois and Missouri Rivers Association.
"The corps has substantial funding to address ongoing projects and backlog," she said. “The challenge, of course, is executing these projects. Some need regulatory permits. You need building materials and supplies which have been scarce in recent years. You need sufficient staffing levels to carry out projects. Those are nationwide challenges.”
Larson offered a “30,000 foot look” at what’s going on in the nation’s capital with congressional initiatives and at the executive branch level to help UMIMRA focus its own work moving forward.
“The only way we can improve is to get together and come up with ideas that will improve the river system, whether it be locks and dams or the forgotten levees,” Warsaw farmer Sam Zumwalt said. “It’s all important, but it was a system, so let’s make it all better. Hopefully someday we can accomplish that.”
Key, Larson said, will be the next Water Resources Development Act, expected in 2024, which authorizes water resource projects and studies and sets policy direction for the Corps.
Equally important to levee districts, and groups like UMIMRA, is executive branch policy tied to modification of existing projects covered under Section 408 to “maintain levees in the best possible condition to protect against flooding and protect people and industries who are behind those levees,” Larson said.
“You have to be engaged at the federal level on both tracks — the WRDA proposal and what’s happening at the executive branch level,” she said. “When notice of comment opportunity comes, make your compelling case to urge the Corps to consider tailoring this to ensure that the regulations are not costly, unduly burdensome or interfere with efficient operation of the levees.”
UMIMRA Executive Director Tim Maiers sees the value in bringing together people interested in river issues.
“It’s neat to gather together and talk about common issues,” Maiers said. “The sessions are good to get information out, but that networking opportunity and chance for folks to connect and make new connections is always a key.”
The annual meeting brought together representatives from Region 5 and Region 7 of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and from the Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island and St. Louis districts, the Mississippi Valley Division at Vicksburg and the headquarters in the nation’s capital.
“We think we have all the parties we need to have for discussion about how we avoid future disasters,” UMIMRA Chairman Mike Klingner said.
Conversations during the meeting also focus on UMIMRA’s efforts tied to levee maintenance, seeking authorization for local sponsors, at minimum, “to maintain what Congress and the Corps originally intended when they did improvements from the ‘54 Flood Control Act,” Klingner said. “We’re asking to define maintenance as the ability to maintain the original design capabilities. You’d think it would be a no-brainer, but it takes an act of congress to direct the corps to allow that.”
Legislators have been supportive in UMIMRA’s trips to Washington, D.C. — and supportive of UMIMRA representing federal levees from Cape Girardeau, Mo., to Guttenberg, Iowa, or “about one million acres protected by levees,” Klingner said. “That protects our highways, our bridges, railroads, industry, farmland. It’s very critical for the economic viability of our region, and very important to protect that for future generations.”
Annual appropriations tied to water resource projects typically go through Congress with few issues, but “if the Corps doesn’t have funding it needs to work on critical infrastructure, that impacts everybody around the county,” Larson said.
Groups as diverse as UMIMRA and the Sny Island Levee and Drainage District and the U.S. Chamber also typically coalesce around WRDA bills, Larson said. Congressional committees already are working behind-the scenes on legislation, with a draft bill likely in January, followed by hearings, legislation by both chambers and a conference bill by the end of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.