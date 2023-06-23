UMIMRA

Keynote speaker Amy Larson talks Thursday with Upper Mississippi, Illinois and Missouri Rivers Association Chairman Mike Klingner, center, and Thatch Shepard with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi Valley Division during the UMIMRA annual meeting held in Quincy. The meeting featured updates on water resource issues from state and federal officials.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Increased funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers coupled with greater recognition of the importance of water resources projects to the nation’s economic well-being and public safety boosted interest in locks, dams, levees and river system projects.

“This is a wonderful time for water resources projects," said Amy Larson, principal of Washington, D.C.-based Larson Strategies and keynote speaker at Thursday’s annual meeting of the Upper Mississippi, Illinois and Missouri Rivers Association.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.