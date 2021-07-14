QUINCY — In May 1930, the first vehicle traveled across the Mississippi River using the brand-new Memorial Bridge in Quincy.
Ninety-one years later, it closed to traffic for a major overhaul of the driving surface as well as structural repair work that won’t be seen by the public.
Kiley Gwaltney, construction engineer with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s District 6, said there were a few false starts in the closure, but that didn’t stop the construction crews from doing some early work.
“We had a little bit of a delay, a few minor repairs to do, just getting things together” before the main project began, Gwaltney said.
Originally scheduled for April 1, the closure was pushed back to April 22, but that shouldn’t effect the overall time-table of the project.
“We’re still pushing and aiming for the November 30th completion date,” he said. “It wouldn’t hurt if we could get a little less rain, but we’re still moving along. We’ve really hit our stride, making things come together.”
Walking across the deck of the bridge, the work already completed is clear. Like many road resurfacing projects, the first step was to strip away the top layers — the wearing surface, Gwaltney said. Newly poured concrete expansion joints already have been installed across roughly two-thirds the length of the bridge, with just a few more to be finished up on the Missouri side. After that work is completed, a new asphalt wearing surface will be put down.
But that’s just the work that will be easily identified.
“They’re doing structural steel repairs underneath,” Gwaltney said. “Anywhere it was deemed to need it during inspections. They’re also going to repaint parts of the trusses, probably up to about fourteen feet. We’re not going all the way up at this point.”
Motorists coming into Quincy on the Bayview Bridge might notice a new metal structure in place beneath the Memorial Bridge. Safespan, a New York-based company, makes platforms and scaffolding designed for just this sort of work. It provides a secure platform for construction crew members to get under the bridge and have a place to stand while doing repairs.
“When we’re doing cleaning or other dirty work, you’ll see tarps draped over from the platform,” Gwaltney said. “This is one thing we do to make sure we’re maintaining our commitment to a clean environment.”
Along with the surface and steel work, Memorial Bridge will get new lighting installed, as well. Gwaltney said the new highway-style lighting will be similar to the lights on Bayview Bridge. There will also be new river-navigation lights installed on the underside of the bridge.
The $7.25 million bridge work is just one of the projects that Gwaltney oversees in IDOT’s western district. Work continues on Gardner Expressway, bringing the stretch from Maine Street to just south of Marblehead up to date. Gwaltney said unlike a lot of industries in 2020, the road work kept moving along.
“Construction was deemed essential,” he said, “so we kept going all year. We took all the precautions we needed. The contractors kept doing the work, we kept inspecting jobs. I would said one of the benefits, I guess, was that the traffic was lighter. That made it safer for our guys to work.”
One message that Gwaltney had for those who find the bridge closing to be a bit of a hassle is that he wants to make sure people have a safe bridge to drive on.
“Things are moving along, and we’re working towards our Nov. 30 completion date we have in our plans. Hopefully, at the end of the day when people are able to drive across it again, we’ll have given them something they’ll be happy with, and definitely better than it was.
“Hopefully the work we’re doing now will be all that’s needed until a new bridge can be put in place.”