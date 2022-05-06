EDINA, Mo. — A 12-year-old was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon east of Edina.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Dorothy J. Parrish, 79, of Edina, was heading west at 3:26 p.m. on Mo. 6, one-quarter mile east of Edina, when it struck a westbound 2008 Jeep Cherokee driven by Amy D. Townsend, 47, of Baring, which had slowed for a vehicle making a turn.
A passenger in the Grand Prix, a 12-year-old Edina female who was not wearing a seat belt,, was taken by private vehicle to Knox County Dental for minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Edina Police Department, Knox County Ambulance and Edina Fire.