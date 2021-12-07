LOUISIANA, Mo. — A 15-year-old Louisiana, Mo. boy was taken to a St. Louis hospital Monday following a crash on Mo. 79.
According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 15-year-old was heading north on Mo. 79 on a 2017 Arctic Cat around 3:45 p.m. Monday when he missed a turn north of Pike County Road 9118, about a mile north of Louisiana. The Arctic Cat went off the left side of the road and flipped over.
The Louisiana boy was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of serious injuries suffered in the crash.