911 service restored to several Northeast Missouri counties

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. — Issues that caused some residents in Northeast Missouri problems with reaching 911 for more than a day have been resolved.
According to a statement, the Northeast Missouri Emergency Communications Center received word around 8 a.m. on Thursday that a telephone company equipment failure led some residents in Lewis, Shelby, Macon, and Knox counties to get a busy signal when they dialed 911.
The issue was resolved by the phone company around 2 p.m. Friday.
NECOMM director Michael Hall said the outage had not involved any of their 911 equipment on the local side.
"This outage … was directly related to the phone company’s ability to receive 911 calls from their customers and route them to the correct 911 public safety answering point," Hall said.
"Outages like this are rare," he added, "but are not unheard of and are largely outside of our control. Therefore, it is a good idea to have the 10-digit non-emergency telephone number or your local law enforcement agency or 911 dispatch center stored in your phone in case you have trouble reaching 911."
NECOMM said that most calls to 911 from cellphones were able to get through, and there were no known emergencies that were impacted by the outage.
Hall said that other counties in NECOMM's service area of Marion, Ralls, and Lewis counties were not impacted by the outage.
"Residents in Marion and Ralls, who are served by a different telephone company, did not experience any 911 issues," he said.
For future issues or if there is a need to contact the local dispatch center on a non-emergency basis, the numbers to use are: 573-221-1244 in Lewis County, 573-633-2161 or 573-633-2605 for Shelby County, and 660-385-7239 for Macon and Knox counties.