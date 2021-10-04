LURAY, Mo. — An Arbela man died after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on U.S. 136 west of Luray.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 Cadillac X75 driven by Billie E. Orton, 82, of Arbela, was heading west at 9:50 a.m. on U.S. 136, 4 miles west of Luray. When the Cadillac attempted to turn into a driveway, the patrol said it pulled into the path of a westbound 2006 Ford F-250 driven by Richard L. Buford, 48, of Downing, and the Ford struck the Cadillac.

Orton, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Orton was pronounced dead by Dr. Kyle Geiger at 6:15 p.m. at the hospital.

The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, Clark County EMS, Scotland County EMS and Gorin Fire and Rescue.

