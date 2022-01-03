TAYLOR, Mo. — Two Arkansas teens were injured in a Sunday afternoon crash on U.S. 61 at Taylor.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 16-year-old female from Flippin, Ark., was heading south at 12:20 p.m. when it lost control on the ice-covered roadway, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a sign and a guardrail before overturning.
The driver and a 17-year-old female passenger, also from Flippin, were taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Palmyra Fire Department.