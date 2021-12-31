MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement in Missouri is asking for help locating a Monroe County woman who was last seen on Dec. 16.
In a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, relayed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, authorities said that Betty Hayes, 88, of Monroe County was last seen on the evening of Dec. 16. Family members reported Hayes missing at 4:24 p.m. on Dec. 17.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department activated a Silver Advisory for Hayes, and a search was conducted around her home on the evening of Dec. 17 and into Dec. 18. The search was conducted by law enforcement, firefighters, volunteers, and an MSHP aircraft. Searches around the area by family, neighbors, friends, and law enforcement have continued since that time.
“It’s important that we consider all possibilities and follow-up on all possible leads,” Monroe County Sheriff Joe Colston said. “We are asking for anyone who may have had contact with Ms. Hayes leading up to the time she was reported missing to contact us with those details. We are also asking that if anyone has any information about Ms. Betty Hayes, or her possible whereabouts, to contact the Sheriff’s office.”
Hayes is described as an 88-year-old white woman with blonde/grey hair, blue eyes, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 86 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored stocking hat, and a dark coat with purple sweat pants, although it is possible her clothing was changed before she was reported missing.
For anyone with information that may help in locating Hayes, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 660-327-4060.
