MEMPHIS, Mo. — A Baring boy was injured in a Monday afternoon all-terrain vehicle crash on private property north of Memphis.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Polaris Ranger 900 driven by an 11-year-old boy from Memphis was heading west at 4:15 p.m. on private property on County Road 553, 1.5 miles north of Memphis, when it attempted to make a right turn at an excessive rate of speed and overturned.
A passenger, a 12-year-old boy from Baring, was taken by private vehicle to Scotland County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.