BARING, Mo. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Baring woman who reportedly stole a vehicle belonging to her deceased boyfriend's mother.
Sheila Mae Kraxner, 56, of Baring, was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. According to the report, the Sheriff's Office had taken a report on December 29, 2020 that a 2006 Ford minivan was missing from a Greensburg residence. The owner of the van, in her report, said the van had been at her deceased son's residence.
The Sheriff's Office found through the course of their investigation that the minivan had been disposed of at a Kirksville, Mo. recycling business in January. The investigation led the Sheriff's Office to arrest Kraxner on a charge of felony stealing of a motor vehicle. Kraxner is being held at the Adair County Detention Center in Kirksville on a $20,000 cash bond.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office was assisted in its investigation by the Kirksville Police Department.