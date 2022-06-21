EDINA, Mo. — Both drivers were injured in a Monday morning crash east of Edina.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 Volvo semi pulling a grain trailer driven by Larry D. Howard, 70, of Brashear, was heading east at 11:15 a.m. on Mo. 6, 3 miles east of Edina. The Volvo had overtaken and was passing a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Linda S. Early, 79, of Edina, the patrol said, when the Chevrolet made a left turn into the Volvo.
Howard was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with serious injuries. Early was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Knox County Fire Department.