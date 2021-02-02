PALMYRA, Mo. — A Monday morning crash east of Palmyra injured a Bowling Green man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 1998 Buick LeSabre driven by Daniel W. Morrison, 32, of Bowling Green, was heading west on Mo. 168, 4 miles east of Palmyra, at 4:40 a.m. when it lost control on the ice-covered road, traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.
Morrison, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.