O’FALLON, Mo. — A Bowling Green man was injured Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by Jack H. Anyan, 22, of Foley, a 1995 Ford Ranger driven by William F. Tolbert, 22, of Bowling Green, and a 2019 Dodge Charger driven by William J. Conley, 44, of Lake St. Louis, all were heading west at 4:35 p.m. on Interstate 70, west of Route K.
When Tolbert slowed for congested traffic, Anyan was unable to slow down in time, the patrol said, and the front left of Anyan’s vehicle struck the rear right of Tolbert’s causing it to lose control and overturn. As it was overturning, it struck the right side of Conley’s vehicle.
Tolbert, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by St. Charles County Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital Lake St. Louis with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the O’Fallon Police Department.