O’FALLON, Mo. — A Bowling Green man was injured Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in St. Charles County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by Jack H. Anyan, 22, of Foley, a 1995 Ford Ranger driven by William F. Tolbert, 22, of Bowling Green, and a 2019 Dodge Charger driven by William J. Conley, 44, of Lake St. Louis, all were heading west at 4:35 p.m. on Interstate 70, west of Route K.