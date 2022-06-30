BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Wednesday night crash in Pike County injured a Bowling Green man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Frank E. Becker, 75, of Bowling Green, was heading north at 6 p.m. on Pike 33, 1 mile north of Route UU. The patrol said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
Becker, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.