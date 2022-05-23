BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green man was seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon deer-related crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1994 Toyota driven by Nathan S. Krumwiede, 18, of Bowling Green, was heading north at 2:55 p.m. on Route NN at County Road 256 when it swerved to the right in an attempt to miss a deer in the other lane, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Krumwiede, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Survival Flight to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.