BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Friday morning crash sent a Bowling Green man to the hospital with serious injuries.
According the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Freightliner driven by Steven M. Burgett, 55, of Bowling Green was heading south on Missouri Route UU, east of U.S. 61, when Burgett went off the right side of the road at 11:28 a.m. MSHP reported the Burgett overcorrected and the Freightliner crossed the centerline of the road, going off the left side and overturning, coming to rest on the driver's side.
