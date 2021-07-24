LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle crash in rural Pike County Saturday afternoon that sent a Bowling Green man to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to the report, a 2013 Harley Davidson being ridden by John R. Shaw, 59, of Bowling Green was heading south on Missouri Highway 79 at 4:12 p.m. about five miles northwest of Louisiana when it went off the right side of the road. The motorcycle hit a ditch and kept going before hitting a second time, throwing Shaw from the motorcycle.
The MSHP reported the Shaw was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Shaw was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Arch Air for treatment of serious injuries suffered in the crash.