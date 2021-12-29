EOLIA, Mo. — A Bowling Green man was seriously injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on U.S. 61.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jacob L. Moore, 20, of Bowling Green, was heading north at 12:22 p.m., south of Pike 300, when it traveled off the left side of the road. The patrol said the driver overcorrected and the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a utility pole.
Moore, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to SSM St. Joseph Hospital Lake St. Louis with serious injuries.