ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A Bowling Green man was seriously injured Thursday night when he was pinned under a tractor in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said George G. Graver, 63,of Bowling Green drove a 1983 John Deere 2640 tractor into the drive at 11167 County Road 405, which caused the tractor to jolt. The patrol said Graver fell from the tractor and became pinned under its passenger side rear tire. The tractor rolled north and struck a pavilion post where it became stuck, with Graver remaining pinned under the tire.