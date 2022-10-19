LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A Tuesday morning crash in Lincoln County claimed the life of a Bowling Green man and woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2008 Ford Escape driven by Gregory S. Eason, 56, of Bowling Green, was heading south at 8:12 a.m. on U.S. 61, north of Adams Road, when it ran off the left side of the road, crossed the center median and the northbound lanes, became airborne and struck a ditch. Eason and a passenger Kimberly A. Giggs, 57, of Bowling Green, who were not wearing seat belts, were ejected from the vehicle.