PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a crash Tuesday in Pike County that send a Bowling Green woman to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to the report, a 2008 Ford F150 driven by Alan T. Lynn, 75, of Louisiana, Mo. was heading east on U.S. 54 just west of County Road 277 around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Ford was stopped to make a left turn when a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Kelsey L. Stroup, 28, of Bowling Green hit the rear of the truck.
MSHP reported that Stroup was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. She was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of serious injuries. Lynn reported no injuries.