ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Bowling Green woman was injured in a Friday morning crash in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Dodge Ram 3500 was heading east at 9:39 a.m. and stopped for traffic congestion on Interstate 70, east of Cave Springs Road, and a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica driven by John E. Woolley, 76, of Bowling Green, also was eastbound.
The patrol said Woolley failed to keep a proper lookout, and the front of his vehicle struck the back of the Ram, which left the scene.
A passenger in the Chrysler, Renee M. Doyle, 73, of Bowling Green, was taken by St. Charles County Ambulance District to SSM Health DePaul Hospital with minor injuries. Both Doyle and Woolley were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.