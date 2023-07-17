ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Bowling Green woman was injured in a Friday morning crash in St. Charles County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Dodge Ram 3500 was heading east at 9:39 a.m. and stopped for traffic congestion on Interstate 70, east of Cave Springs Road, and a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica driven by John E. Woolley, 76, of Bowling Green, also was eastbound.