LEONARD, Mo. — A Brashear, Mo. man was killed in a crash near Leonard following a crash Thursday afternoon.

According the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2009 International driven by Curtis L. Brazel, 60, of Brashear was heading south on Missouri Route H about 3 miles south of Leonard when the truck went off off the right side of the road at 1:32 p.m. The truck overturned after leaving the road.

Recommended for you