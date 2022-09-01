LEONARD, Mo. — A Brashear, Mo. man was killed in a crash near Leonard following a crash Thursday afternoon.
According the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2009 International driven by Curtis L. Brazel, 60, of Brashear was heading south on Missouri Route H about 3 miles south of Leonard when the truck went off off the right side of the road at 1:32 p.m. The truck overturned after leaving the road.
Brazel was pronounced dead at the scene by Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. A passenger in the truck, Justin E. Ballanger, 24, of Green Castle was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center by Salt River Ambulance for treatment of moderate injuries sustained in the crash. Neither man was wearing at seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the MSHP crash report.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Shelby County Fire and Rescue, and Salt River Ambulance.