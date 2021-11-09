CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — A Sunday night crash in Callaway County injured a Paris man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Ford Focus driven by Patrick Finnegan, 22, of Columbia, was heading west at 5:08 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70, east of the 159.4 mile marker, and following a 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Richard Painter, 23, of Paris.
The patrol said the Volkswagen slowed for traffic ahead and the front of the Ford struck the rear of the Volkswagen, then both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road.
Painter, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to an unknown hospital with minor injuries.